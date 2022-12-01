Sarpy County Museum aims to expand with new facility in Papillion

The Sarpy County Museum is bursting at the seams with local history.

Display cases are packed with artifacts, a small storage space is piled with 100 years worth of historic newspapers and rows of binders and filing cabinets hold more than 7,000 immigration records, district court cases and marriage records.

Everything will soon find a new home in Papillion as the museum prepares to break ground on a new facility near South 90th Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

The move is a necessity for the museum, which will soon outgrow its home in Bellevue. It’s also faced pressure from the city to relocate its historic train depot.

Relocating has been discussed for more than 10 years, but a significant donation of artifacts from a private collector put the museum on a more urgent timeline to solidify those plans, said Ben Justman, the museum’s executive director.

The museum is set to receive a nationally renowned collection of railroad artifacts curated by Bill Wimmer, a former railroad executive with Union Pacific, and his family.

The collection includes more than 10,000 items that will require about 5,000 square feet of storage and display space. The museum’s current building is about 6,000 square feet.

“Donations of collections like this don’t show up in this field of work very often,” Justman said. “That was kind of the springboard we needed to really say we’re looking to move.”

The Sarpy County Historical Society, which oversees and operates the Sarpy County Museum, began talks with consultants to determine the logistics and finances needed to build a new museum.

Then “out of the blue” came a letter from the City of Bellevue, Justman said.

The letter, sent in August 2021, informed the Historical Society that the city was opting to terminate its lease agreements for the museum’s railroad depot building, which sits near the museum on city-owned land.

The railroad depot, built in 1869, is owned by the museum and was moved to that location in 1987.

The letter, “after much consideration and discussions regarding the current use of the Depot and continued costs of maintenance of the Cabin,” gave the group 90 days to remove the depot from the property.

The depot was closed to the public at the time, and was mostly used as a storage space for the museum. A deck around the building also needed repairs.

“We will have a staff member tape off the damaged deck area at the Depot as it poses a safety concern, however the City has no duty to repair the same due to the breach of the agreements and notice of termination,” Jim Ristow, Bellevue city administrator, wrote in the letter, which The World-Herald obtained.

After some back-and-forth between Justman and city officials, the city postponed the removal of the depot to August 2022, and postponed again this year to whenever the museum’s new location is ready for occupancy.

In the end, there is no forced removal, Justman said. But the depot will be carefully moved when the museum is ready to relocate to Papillion.

Its new home on a 3-acre site will feature a 28,000-square-foot building with enhanced space for its current collection, traveling exhibits, archival storage and administrative and education areas. The new facility will incorporate more accessibility features and improved parking, walkability and visibility to the public.

Several locations were considered for the new museum, including an area in Bellevue near 36th Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

The chosen location is centrally located, on a flat piece of ground, and already has some engineering surveys completed. There’s also potential for shared resources and parking space with a church next door, Justman said.

A price tag for the new space is expected to be between $12 million and $15 million. The museum will look to grants and community members to help raise the funds. More information on the museum and fundraising campaign can be found online at sarpycountymuseum.org.

Sarpy County has had a lot of development in recent years, Justman said, “and progress isn’t a bad thing, but we need a site that highlights the history of where we’ve been, and I think that’ll maybe help where we’re headed.”