The Sarpy County Museum has purchased land for a new location in Papillion.

The purchase is a big step as the museum prepares to break ground on a new facility near South 90th Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

The move, announced last year, is a necessity for the museum, which will soon outgrow its home in Bellevue.

Relocating has been discussed for more than 10 years, but a significant donation of artifacts from a private collector put the museum on a more urgent timeline to solidify those plans, said Ben Justman, the museum’s executive director.

The museum is set to receive a nationally renowned collection of railroad artifacts curated by Bill Wimmer, a former railroad executive with Union Pacific, and his family.

The collection includes more than 10,000 items that will require about 5,000-square-feet of storage and display space. The museum’s Bellevue building is about 6,000-square-feet.

Sarpy County Museum had also faced pressure from the city to relocate its historic train depot.

The museum's new home on a 3-acre site will feature a 28,000-square-foot building with enhanced space for its current collection, traveling exhibits, archival storage and administrative and education areas. The new facility will incorporate more accessibility features and improved parking, walkability and visibility to the public.

Papillion Mayor David Black said the city is excited for the Sarpy County Museum to make Papillion its home.

“With Papillion’s history as an 1870s railroad town on the mainline of the Union Pacific Railroad, our community couldn’t be a better fit for the Wimmer Railroad Collection," Black said.

A $15 million capital campaign is underway to fund the project. The museum will look to grants and community members to help raise the funds. More information on the museum and fundraising campaign can be found online at sarpycountymuseum.org.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023