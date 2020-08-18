Sarpy County officials ID teens injured in Chalco Hills crash

Three teens who were injured last week in a crash, including two with life-threatening injuries, have been identified by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle crash occurred about 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Chalco Hills State Recreation Area. Officials said Brendan C. Kihlstrom, 16, of Springfield, Nebraska, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when it left a road in the park and crashed into a tree, striking it nearly head-on on the passenger side, according to an incident report.

Kihlstrom walked away from the crash, but Benjamin E. Neaves, 16, and Matthew D. Woodson, 16, both of Omaha, were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-threatening injuries.

Neaves and Woodson both had to be cut out of the pickup, the report said. A hospital spokesman said Tuesday that Neaves was in critical condition and Woodson was in serious condition.

Saige A. Marshall, 16, of Omaha, who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side, was taken to Bergan Mercy with a broken leg. She has been discharged from the hospital, the spokesman said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs was a factor in the crash, according to the report. The pickup truck, valued at $10,000, was a total loss.

