Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encourages people to lock up at 9 p.m.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a national crime-prevention program that encourages the public to take precautions at 9 p.m. to reduce their chances of falling prey to property crime.

“We’ve been having a lot of break-ins to motor vehicles. Not just people busting out windows, but just in general, people forgetting to take stuff out of their car, leaving their doors unlocked, maybe a window down,” said Erin Payne, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. “We’ve seen people leave computers. We’ve seen people leave purses. We’ve seen people leave guns in their cars.”

The #9PM Routine stresses steps such as locking cars and homes, turning on lights and bringing valuables indoors to cut back on such crimes of opportunity.

Sheriff's Office officials decided to take part in the campaign after observing a slow but steady increase in property crimes since March 2021, Payne said.

The crime-prevention program was developed by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and has been adopted by multiple agencies across the United States.

“We’re just trying to remind the community to take those extra steps to check your car, make sure your valuables are taken out,” Payne said.

