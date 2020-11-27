Sarpy County Sheriff's Office planning memorial for crime victims

A memorial paying tribute to two young boys who were murdered in 1983 is planned for Sarpy County.
The Crime Victims’ Memorial will honor Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden of Bellevue as well as all victims of crime. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis proposed the memorial as a collaboration between his office and Leadership Sarpy, a program of the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.
“We must not forget this devastating case,” Davis said Wednesday. “This memorial will allow us to publicly recognize and remember that these boys’ lives — and all crime victims’ lives — meant something.”
The murders of Eberle and Walden shocked Sarpy County and the entire Omaha area.
Eberle, 13, was delivering newspapers when he disappeared on Sept. 18, 1983. His body was found a few days later in rural Bellevue, just four miles from where he was last seen.
Walden, 12, went missing while walking to school on Dec. 2, 1983 — the first day his mother had allowed him to do so since Eberle was killed. Walden’s body was recovered on Dec. 5 near Giles and Portal Roads.
John Joubert confessed to the kidnappings and murders on Jan. 11, 1984. Before his execution in 1996, Joubert confessed to an earlier murder of Ricky Stetson, a young boy from Portland, Maine.
Davis, who became sheriff in 2005, said he’s determined to see the memorial project through before he retires.
“I’m 67 and I’ll probably run (for office) one more time,” he said. “This project means a lot to me because there are many times that the pain of these victims doesn’t go away. It stays. The victims need to be remembered.”
Lisa Summers, a member of the Leadership Sarpy group working on the memorial, went to the same junior high as Danny Joe Eberle. She remembers not being able to play outside after his abduction.
“This story has been with me — always,” said Summers, who is director of resident services with Hillcrest Health Services. “I’m just glad to be part of this project, something that is so powerful.”
The memorial will be placed inside the Sarpy County Courthouse. Davis said the cost of the project is still being determined, but he estimated that up to $100,000 might be needed.
“This case made a huge ripple effect through the community,” said Jon McCarville, a civil engineer with Leo A Daly and a Leadership Sarpy member. “We hope this memorial recognizes everyone affected by senseless crime — from the victims and their families to first responders and beyond.”
Donations can be mailed to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Foundation Fund, 8335 Platteview Road, Papillion, Nebraska, 68046. Crime Victims’ Memorial should be written on the memo line.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
