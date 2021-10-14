Sarpy County to consider upgrades at Werner Park to meet new MLB standards

Overall, David Ciavarella, a senior associate architect with DLR Group, said Werner Park won’t require the extensive upgrades that are likely for older minor league ballparks.

“The ballpark is in a really good position compared to other facilities that we’re looking at across the country,” he said. “It was planned to accommodate future growth.”

All officials involved declined to speculate how much any upgrades will cost.

Stubenhofer-Barrett did say Sarpy County will work with the Storm Chasers ownership group, Alliance Baseball Omaha, to come up with a schedule for improvements and how to fund the upgrades. She said it’s unlikely either the Kansas City Royals (the Storm Chasers’ major league affiliate) or MLB would provide funding.

Stubenhofer-Barrett said the Sarpy County Board has yet to determine how to specifically fund any upgrades.

“There are some ideas but at this point nothing has been finalized,” she said. “The board hasn’t made any decisions … and likely won’t until we see that DLR Group report."