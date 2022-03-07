Sarpy County to dedicate street in honor of Cpl. Daegan Page

A street in Sarpy County will be dedicated to a Marine who was killed last summer in Afghanistan.
The Sarpy County Board plans to dedicate a street in honor of
fallen Cpl. Daegan Page.
Page, a 23-year-old from Omaha, was part of the “Kabul 13,” a group of U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the gate to the Kabul airport. They were part of a Marine Corps unit working to help Afghan civilians leave the country amid Kabul’s chaotic fall to Taliban insurgents.
The commissioners wanted to honor Page and his family "in a permanent way to help preserve his memory," County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a press release.
“We owe our deepest respects to those who serve our country, and Cpl. Page paid the ultimate price,” Kelly said.
Page graduated from Millard South High School in 2016 and joined the Marines a year later. He served with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton in California. His deployments took him to Japan, South Korea, Australia, Jordan and, finally, to Afghanistan.
The Sarpy board will formally vote on a resolution to designate the road in Page’s honor at the board’s regular meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
If passed, a portion of Gertrude Street from 157th and Emiline Streets to South 162nd Avenue and Harrison Streets will carry a “Cpl. Daegan Page Street” honorary designation.
The street sign unveiling will take place later this spring.
Photos: Visitation and committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page
Greg Page carries the flag presented to him Friday during the committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blue sky begins to show after a passing storm Friday during a procession for Cpl. Daegan Page along 144th Street.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of the Patriot Guard Riders rides in for the committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman holds up the hood of her jacket Friday during a procession for Cpl. Daegan Page along 144th Street.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the public watch the procession for Friday's committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mourners embrace Friday after the committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts arrives Friday for the committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People line Nebraska Highway 50 on Friday to watch the procession to the committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A man stands with an American flag during a procession for Cpl. Daegan Page along 144th Street on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Honor Guard fires the three-volley salute Friday during the committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike Johnson plays taps during Friday's committal ceremony for Cpl. Daegan Page at the Omaha National Cemetery. Mike was playing the echo, while his son Scott was playing lead.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A man salutes a passing procession for Cpl. Daegan Page along 144th Street on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch Omaha Police Department officers drive in a procession for Cpl. Daegan Page along 144th Street on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Patriot Guard drives in a procession for Cpl. Daegan Page along 144th Street on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A man holds a flag along 144th Street on Friday before a procession for Cpl. Daegan Page passes by.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A mourner pays their respects during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Marine honor guard delivers the remains of Cpl. Daegan Page for his public visitation at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Marine honor guard delivers the remains of Cpl. Daegan Page for his public visitation at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Police officers who had provided an escort watch as the Marine honor guard delivers the remains of Cpl. Daegan Page for his public visitation at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mourners pay their respects during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
David Gibbs Sr. salutes during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday. Gibbs, a Navy veteran, served 26 years.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Marine honor guard stands during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Marine honor guard stands during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Marine honor guard stands during the public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
