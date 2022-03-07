Sarpy County to dedicate street in honor of Cpl. Daegan Page

A street in Sarpy County will be dedicated to a Marine who was killed last summer in Afghanistan.

The Sarpy County Board plans to dedicate a street in honor of fallen Cpl. Daegan Page.

Page, a 23-year-old from Omaha, was part of the “Kabul 13,” a group of U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the gate to the Kabul airport. They were part of a Marine Corps unit working to help Afghan civilians leave the country amid Kabul’s chaotic fall to Taliban insurgents.

The commissioners wanted to honor Page and his family "in a permanent way to help preserve his memory," County Board Chairman Don Kelly said in a press release.

“We owe our deepest respects to those who serve our country, and Cpl. Page paid the ultimate price,” Kelly said.

Page graduated from Millard South High School in 2016 and joined the Marines a year later. He served with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton in California. His deployments took him to Japan, South Korea, Australia, Jordan and, finally, to Afghanistan.

The Sarpy board will formally vote on a resolution to designate the road in Page’s honor at the board’s regular meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

If passed, a portion of Gertrude Street from 157th and Emiline Streets to South 162nd Avenue and Harrison Streets will carry a “Cpl. Daegan Page Street” honorary designation.

The street sign unveiling will take place later this spring.

