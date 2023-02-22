Beginning in March, the monthly tests of Sarpy County’s outdoor warning siren system will be conducted on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

The first test under the new schedule will occur on March 1. The switch to the new schedule will put Nebraska’s third-largest county on the same test schedule as Douglas County. Sarpy previously tested its sirens at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

A county press release claims the new Wednesday schedule will better facilitate system upkeep. Tests are conducted to exercise the equipment and make sure it works properly.

The outdoor warning siren system is tested each month from March through October. Monthly tests may be delayed, postponed or canceled if temperatures are too cold or if severe weather is in the area.

