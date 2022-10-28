 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday festival will bring fall activities, outdoor movie to Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall

  • Updated
102922-owh-new-fallfest-zl1.JPG

Theo Bullis throws a foam ax at a target in Gene Leahy Mall on Friday. A fall festival at the mall on Saturday will feature activities, a movie screening, a multimedia show and a dog-costume parade.   

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

An event Saturday at the Gene Leahy Mall is intended to remind families that “It’s Fall Y’all.”

The fall festival will run from 4 to 8:30 p.m. with free activities like pumpkin painting, yard games and trick-or-treating.

Those activities will run until 6 p.m., according to a press release from RiverFront Omaha. A dog costume parade will then get underway, said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which oversees operations of the park. 

Around 6:25 p.m., a festive multimedia show will light up the park, Engdahl said. The multimedia show will include images broadcast on the park's performance pavilion and the adjacent Burlington Building, color-changing lights and music.

A screening of "Hocus Pocus" will follow the multimedia show. Families are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets, according to the release. The Sanderson Sisters, the trio of witches featured in "Hocus Pocus," are expected to make an appearance at the event, according to the release.

Food trucks also will be on site during the event.

Engdahl said the fall festival is an example of the seasonal programming planned year round at the Gene Leahy Mall and, once they reopen, the other two parks that make up The RiverFront: the Lewis & Clark Landing and Heartland of America Park. Both parks are expected to reopen in late summer 2023

“'It’s Fall Y’all' helps to demonstrate that The RiverFront can be a fun, safe and inclusive destination all year long,” she said in a statement.

As October wraps up, The RiverFront will begin preparing festive events for the holiday season, Engdahl said.

The Thanksgiving lighting ceremony at the Gene Leahy Mall is planned for Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. as part of the annual Holiday Lights Festival, according to The RiverFront’s event calendar.

