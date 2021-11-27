Saturday morning fire renders Bellevue apartment building uninhabitable

An early Saturday morning fire has rendered a building in the College Park Apartments complex in Bellevue uninhabitable.

Bellevue Fire Department crews responded to the call that came at 3:35 a.m. Once on the scene at 400 W. 19th Ave., firefighters found smoke and fire originating from the second floor of the three-story building, according to a spokesman. The spokesman said the firefighters pushed the fire down the hall and got it under control in about 20 minutes.

The spokesman said the American Red Cross gave aid to the five people who were in the building. Only three apartments were occupied.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The financial extent of the damage wasn’t immediately available.

