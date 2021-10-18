Saunders County man critically injured in head-on crash

A Saunders County man was critically injured in a head-on crash on a bridge over the Elkhorn River in northwest Douglas County.

Steven Esch, 50, was thrown from his pickup truck and was taken by medical helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said Esch was traveling east at a high speed and passing other vehicles on Nebraska Highway 36/Pawnee Road as he approached the bridge.

As he crossed the bridge, he tried to pass a pickup pulling a loaded trailer, according to the Sheriff's Office. His Ford F-250 then collided with the westbound F-350.

The driver of the other pickup, Juan Maxwell, 32, of Douglas County, suffered minor injuries and was taken to CUMC-Bergan Mercy for observation.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.