Saunders County man critically injured in head-on crash

A Saunders County man was critically injured in a head-on crash on a bridge over the Elkhorn River in northwest Douglas County.
Steven Esch, 50, was thrown from his pickup truck and was taken by medical helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said Esch was traveling east at a high speed and passing other vehicles on Nebraska Highway 36/Pawnee Road as he approached the bridge.
As he crossed the bridge, he tried to pass a pickup pulling a loaded trailer, according to the Sheriff's Office. His Ford F-250 then collided with the westbound F-350.
The driver of the other pickup, Juan Maxwell, 32, of Douglas County, suffered minor injuries and was taken to CUMC-Bergan Mercy for observation.
The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
