Saunders County man critically injured in head-on crash
Saunders County man critically injured in head-on crash

Man critically injured in crash

A Saunders County man was critically injured in a head-on collision on the Nebraska Highway 36 bridge across the Elkhorn River in northwest Douglas County. 

 DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Saunders County man was critically injured in a head-on crash on a bridge over the Elkhorn River in northwest Douglas County.

Steven Esch, 50, was thrown from his pickup truck and was taken by medical helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said Esch was traveling east at a high speed and passing other vehicles on Nebraska Highway 36/Pawnee Road as he approached the bridge.

As he crossed the bridge, he tried to pass a pickup pulling a loaded trailer, according to the Sheriff's Office. His Ford F-250 then collided with the westbound F-350.

The driver of the other pickup, Juan Maxwell, 32, of Douglas County, suffered minor injuries and was taken to CUMC-Bergan Mercy for observation.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

