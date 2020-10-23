Say it ain't snow: Omaha city crews prepare to battle first storm of fall

Nebraska football returns on Saturday. Winter weather won't be far behind.

The Omaha area is likely to see some snow Sunday, so city officials have been preparing for the first battle of the year to keep the roads clear of ice and snow.

It wasn’t clear Friday afternoon how much would accumulate. The precipitation expected to arrive early Sunday should start as snow, but as the morning progresses, temperatures could rise into the mid-30s, leading to a rain-snow mix, said Hallie Bova, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Valley.

"Then, Sunday afternoon and evening, that cold air arrives and then we'll see the changeover to all snow," Bova said.

City crews will begin to pretreat Omaha roads with brine at noon Saturday and will continue until the precipitation begins Sunday, said Todd Pfitzer, the city engineer. Starting that process Saturday will give the brine enough time to dry, he said.

Pfitzer said the first round of snow Sunday morning will land on warm pavement, which could lead to the formation of ice. The brine treatment helps prevent snow and ice from sticking to the roadway and makes it easier for plows to scrape it off, he said.