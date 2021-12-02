Scammers make poor copies of Nebraska artist's work, bilk customers

As more consumers shift to online shopping, more people are losing money to online scams, the Better Business Bureau says.

“In 2015, online shopping fraud accounted for 13% of all Scam Tracker (an online scam-reporting tool) reports with a monetary loss,” according to a report released Thursday. “By 2021, 64% of all Scam Tracker reports with a monetary loss involved online shopping issues.”

Complaints to the Federal Trade Commission more than doubled over the past two years and are on pace to reach $394 million in losses this year in the U.S., according to the report.

A vast majority of this scam activity is being carried out by gangs operating in China that advertise on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, the Better Business Bureau said.

“I was amazed by the amount of fraud that we found on social media,” said Steve Baker, an investigator for the Better Business Bureau who formerly worked for the FTC. “It wouldn’t surprise me if the losses, worldwide, ran into the billions of dollars.”

The scammers not only cheat consumers with shoddy goods or no goods being delivered at all, they also cheat business people like Cindy Chinn of Chester, Nebraska. Chinn is an artist known for intricate pencil carvings, metal art and other media.