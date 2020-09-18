Scatter Joy Acres gets seized animals back, and no charges will be filed

Heller said the organization is sorting out whether it will need to make any changes.
“We anticipate researching some of those things, and we’ll take it as it comes,” he said.
Pam Wiese, spokeswoman for the Humane Society, said the animals were kept at an undisclosed location.
Connor Henning’s mom says the 4-year-old with cerebral palsy has developed a strong bond with a porcupine named Aquilla at Scatter Joy Acres. Aquilla and eight other animals were seized by the Nebraska Humane Society on Aug. 24. “I’ve watched the relationship develop over the last year, the gentleness, the compassion, the love that Aquilla has,” said mom Jenny.
SCATTER JOY ACRES
Among those eager to have the animals back are Jenny Henning and her 4-year-old son, Connor, who has cerebral palsy and a profound brain injury.
Developmentally, Connor is like a 1-year-old, his mother said, and he’s bonded with Aquilla, the farm’s bottle-raised porcupine.
“When Connor connects with something, it’s very rare, so we’re very excited,” she said.
