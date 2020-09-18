Scatter Joy Acres gets seized animals back, and no charges will be filed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The citations against the Scatter Joy Acres petting zoo have been dropped, and the nine animals seized by the Nebraska Humane Society have been returned.

The animals were returned to the petting zoo at 4966 Newport Ave. on Friday.

Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said Scatter Joy meets the definition of a zoo and thus meets the exemption in city ordinance that allows the housing of nondomesticated animals.

“There’s no legal reason, since no charges are being filed, that these animals need to be kept away,” he said.

Tim Heller, board member and spokesman for Scatter Joy, said the organization is appreciative of the support it has received since the animals’ removal was made public.

The animals taken on Aug. 24 are a porcupine, seven Patagonian cavies (which look like jackrabbits and are native to Argentina) and a coatimundi (a mammal that looks like a cross between a cat and a raccoon and is native to the Americas).