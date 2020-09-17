Scatter Joy Acres will get seized animals back, and no charges will be filed

Heller said the organization is sorting out whether it will need to make any changes.

“We anticipate researching some of those things, and we’ll take it as it comes,” he said.

Pam Wiese, spokeswoman for the Humane Society, said the animals would be returned as soon as logistically possible. They have been kept at an undisclosed location.

“Following discussions among the City of Omaha, the Nebraska Humane Society and Scatter Joy, the nine animals will be returned,” she said.

“There’s a little bit of coordinating going on,” she said of the return.

Heller, too, said he wasn’t sure how quickly the animals would be returned to the petting zoo at 4966 Newport Ave.

Among those eager to have the animals back are Jenny Henning and her 4-year-old son, Connor, who has cerebral palsy and a profound brain injury.

Developmentally, Connor is like a 12-month-old, his mother said, and he’s bonded with Aquilla, the farm’s bottle-raised porcupine.

“When Connor connects with something, it’s very rare, so we’re very excited,” she said.

