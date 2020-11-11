Schmaderer says police contract is 'fair,' but opponents want sweeping change

Schmaderer said at the top of his list was an included provision that would extend how long new hires are on probation, from one year to two. He said problems with officers often manifest in their second year on the job, and the change would give him the ability to fire such officers without an appeal.

The contract also would create a three-member committee to review appeals by officers who have been reprimanded. The city will select one member, the police union will select another and the two bodies will jointly select a third citizen member.

“Our utmost goal was to be fair to the police officers and to be fair to the taxpayers,” Schmaderer said.

Opponents Tuesday were skeptical that a review committee made up of city- and police-approved members would hold officers accountable.

“They should be independently elected, and they should be members of the public,” Jennifer Carney said.

Many opponents said Omaha should eliminate arbitration, the process by which terminated officers can appeal to get their jobs back. Several spoke of the death of Bear Heels, a mentally ill Native American man who died in 2017 after Omaha police punched and shocked him a dozen times with a Taser.