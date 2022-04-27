School bus driver charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley

A 44-year-old Council Bluffs man has been charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a two-vehicle crash last month near Eppley Airfield.

Kevin Downing is accused of causing the death of James A. McCoy, 59, of Council Bluffs. Omaha police said Downing drove through a red light about 6:55 a.m. March 28 at the intersection of Abbott Drive and Locust Street.

Investigators determined that Downing was westbound on Locust Street in a bus owned by First Student of Council Bluffs. The bus, which was not carrying students, collided with a 2005 Acura driven by McCoy that was northbound on Abbott Drive.

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene. Downing was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after he complained of pain. Traffic to Eppley Airfield was diverted for about three hours during the investigation.

