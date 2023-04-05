Two Omaha institutions — Boys Town and Scoular — have partnered to expand access to behavioral health care for children in the community and for children of Scoular employees.

The Scoular Foundation is providing $250,000 over two years to offset the operational costs for Boys Town to hire a child psychologist dedicated to the partnership.

Connie Schnoes, director of Boys Town's National Behavioral Health Clinic, said the psychologist already is on staff, taking referrals and seeing children and families.

While the focus is on families from North and South Omaha and on children of Scoular employees, the service is open to all families. Boys Town, however, is asking that families get a referral from a medical provider. The services are not free, unless otherwise covered by a separate program.

Boys Town's goal is for the psychologist to begin seeing patients at its locations in North and South Omaha in May. The Boys Town South Omaha office is situated at 4612 S. 25th St., and the Boys Town Ames Street office is at 5074 Ames Ave.

Another mental health professional currently is training with the aim of also practicing at those locations.

"These funds are making it possible for us to get services established in North and South Omaha," Schnoes said.

Driving the expansion — and the funding to help make it happen — is the growing demand for behavioral health services and the need for more trained professionals to provide them.

Megan Belcher, Scoular's chief legal and external affairs officer, said it became clear as the pandemic unfolded that access to mental health services for employees of the global agricultural trading company and their families was becoming a more urgent.

Not only were available providers in the United States struggling to meet demands, getting appointments to see them can take time.

"If you have an urgent issue, if you can find a provider who is taking patients, it can take you many weeks to get in," she said. For parents with a child in crisis, that wait can feel like a lifetime — and pose a grave risk.

Belcher said Scoular also has committed to making a similar investment in another nonprofit focused on adult mental health care. That partnership will be announced later.

Schnoes said Boys Town is committed to broadening the pool of providers. But of the more than 100,000 clinical psychologists in the United States, only about 4,000 are child and adolescent clinicians, according to data from the American Psychological Association.

Only a few new ones are trained each year. And the costs of operating clinics is high, higher than Medicaid's lower reimbursement rates will cover.

"The need locally is tremendously high, the need nationally is tremendously high," Schnoes said. " ... We have seen a big increase in the number of referrals. If I get a new referral today, it's the end of May before they get in."

That's a wait of seven weeks, she said. In some parts of the country, it can stretch to 12.

Belcher said having access to such care for employees and their children also is a key drawing card for businesses and by extension for Omaha as a business destination.

"We have a sincere hope that our (collaboration) on this model with Boys Town will inspire other companies," she said "... to think about these kinds of investments that provide important infrastructure" for employees now and in the future.

