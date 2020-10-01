Boy Scouts and adult volunteers are holding their annual Scouting for Food drive on Saturday to benefit Omaha-area food banks.

Scouts will collect food left for them outside people's homes. Scouts also will be at local grocery stores that day if shoppers want to donate there.

People also may drop off nonperishable items from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Target stores at 72nd and Dodge Streets, 168th Street and West Maple Road and 180th Street and West Center Road and at the Food Bank for the Heartland, 10525 J St., from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Food Bank asks that people donate unexpired food and that they not donate products in glass containers. The most-needed items include canned fruits and meats, cereal, pasta and boxed meals.

Our best staff images of September 2020