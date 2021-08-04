 Skip to main content
Search continues for boy who was playing near river at Omaha's N.P. Dodge Park
Officers from multiple area law enforcement agencies and family members were searching N.P. Dodge Park and the Missouri River Wednesday for a 7-year-old boy.

missing boy

Omaha police on Wednesday released a photo of 7-year-old Abi Gurung, showing what he was last seen wearing.

Abi Gurung last was seen on a sandbar about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Family members took their eyes off him briefly to assist another child, and when they turned back to Abi, he was gone, said Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci.

Because he wasn't seen entering the water, officials continued to search the 44½-acre North Omaha park as well as the river.

Multiple agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Omaha Fire Department, assisted with search efforts. The Omaha Police Department's mounted patrol, a police helicopter, K-9 units, a dive team and airboats were used as well.

Omaha police ask that anyone who was at the park or on the river at the time of Abi's disappearance contact the Omaha Police Department.

There's no reason to believe Abi was abducted, Bonacci said, and officials are hopeful that he will be found alive.

"We’re in that period where we’re very hopeful," Bonacci said. "The next 24 to 48 hours are crucial."

Abi last was seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jacket and red shorts. He is about 3 feet tall and weighs 48 pounds. 

Search and rescue officials aren't seeking help from civilian volunteers, but they will notify the public if that changes, Bonacci said.

