 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search for missing 11-year-old La Vista boy moves to Hell Creek
0 comments
top story

Search for missing 11-year-old La Vista boy moves to Hell Creek

Law enforcement officers and volunteers looking for a missing La Vista boy moved their search area Thursday to Hell Creek in Sarpy County. 

Ryan Larsen

Larsen

Volunteers were asked to meet at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Brookhaven Park, 6576 S. 115th St., for information about the search. The search will be along Hell Creek from 110th and Harrison Streets to 110th and Giles Road. 

"The volunteers have been impressive," said Mitch Beaumont, the city's community relations coordinator. "Tuesday and Wednesday, we had hundreds of people come out. There were from 50 to 75 volunteers searching Walnut Creek and Prairie Queen yesterday."

Search teams looked for Ryan Larsen, 11, in the Walnut Creek Recreation Area near 96th Street and Gold Coast Road on Wednesday. Officers and volunteers also searched the Prairie Queen Recreation Area near 132nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370.

The La Vista Police Department has asked that people in the entire Omaha metro area be on the lookout for Ryan and check doorbell and home security cameras for signs of him.

Ryan last was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. A business between Ryan’s school and his home recorded the boy on security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Ryan is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.

La Vista police said that Ryan, who has autism, has a history of running away and may have been hiding from police. An endangered missing advisory was issued Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy downpours and floods in Rio Grande Valley

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert