Search for Ryan Larsen, missing La Vista boy, continues in Walnut Creek area

La Vista police are asking the public to avoid Walnut Creek Recreation Area Saturday to allow K9 teams to continue searching for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.

Police said they planned to continue their ongoing search for Ryan, who has been missing since Monday, in the Walnut Creek area Saturday.

"This is a large area with a lot of ground to cover," the department said in a tweet Friday night.

Police initially started searching Walnut Creek because Ryan, who has autism and has run away multiple times in the past, visited the area with family, according to a press release from the La Vista Police Department. He previously "wandered off" while visiting the area.

A police K9 picked up a scent at Walnut Creek on Friday, though it was unclear if the scent belonged to an animal or human, according to police.

Dive teams are searching bodies of water in the area — a development partially attributed to a potential lead found by a civilian search party on Thursday. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten on Friday declined to share details of the lead.