Search underway for Sarpy County man missing since Friday night

Several hundred people searched over the weekend for Jason Schram, a Gretna man who has been missing since a crash not far from his home Friday night.

Schram, 45, was last seen walking into a field near the scene of the crash at Capehart Road and U.S. Highway 6.

"We believe he was disoriented," said Judy Schram Krajicek, his aunt. "It was a bright night, there were houses nearby, there's no reason why he couldn't get to a safe place. We think he was injured."

Schram had been driving east on Capehart Road when his Jeep went past a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 6 and collided with a southbound snowplow.

Krajicek said Schram would have been going down a hill into the intersection. The family believes that he wasn't able to stop and slid into the intersection.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. immediately south of Gretna. Schram had been with family and friends that evening and was headed home so he could get up early and plow snow.

The tow truck driver told authorities that he saw Schram get out of his Jeep after the crash, walk east on Capehart and then turn south into a field.