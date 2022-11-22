 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Search warrant carried out in Kansas related to missing Omaha woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Cari Allen.jpg

Cari Allen

 PROVIDED

Police in Topeka, Kansas, executed a search warrant Monday in connection with a missing Omaha woman, authorities said.

The search warrant carried out at a Topeka home is related to the missing persons case of 43-year-old Cari Allen, who was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in Omaha, said Wayne Hudson, chief deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Hudson declined to say if the Topeka homeowner is a suspect or person of interest in the case. Police in Topeka referred questions about the case to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Allen is 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. 

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran enriches more uranium in response to UN watchdog order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert