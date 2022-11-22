Search warrant carried out in Kansas related to missing Omaha woman

Police in Topeka, Kansas, executed a search warrant Monday in connection with a missing Omaha woman, authorities said.

The search warrant carried out at a Topeka home is related to the missing persons case of 43-year-old Cari Allen, who was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday in Omaha, said Wayne Hudson, chief deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Hudson declined to say if the Topeka homeowner is a suspect or person of interest in the case. Police in Topeka referred questions about the case to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Allen is 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.