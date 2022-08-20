 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second troll introduced to bolster Omaha tourism

Another troll has arrived in Omaha to promote tourism and exploration.

You may already be familiar with Omar, the bright blue troll who resides underneath the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The 300-pound, 4-foot-tall sculpture was commissioned by Visit Omaha in 2019 to encourage visitors to come to the riverfront.

Now, as the riverfront park undergoes a substantial redesign, the visitor’s bureau is debuting another troll — but this time, she’s all virtual. OMAI, which stands for Omaha Artificial Individual and is pronounced “Oh my,” is Omar’s younger, more adventurous sister.

Like Omar, OMAI is a three-toed blue troll, but she also wears purple overalls and a bright orange backpack with buttons displaying her favorite places. While Omar sits on his rock under the bridge, OMAI is out exploring all that the city has to offer.

At 10 locations across the city, OMAI’s blue three-toed footprints can be found on the ground. Each pair of footprints is accompanied by a QR code that can be scanned to learn more about each destination.

The 10 locations where OMAI can be found are The Amazing Pizza Machine, Boys Town, the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest, Hot Shops Art Center, the Omaha Children’s Museum, Lauritzen Gardens, the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

Those interested in finding OMAI can pick up a free orange backpack from the Omaha Visitors Center at 10th and Farnam Streets. A commemorative button to put on the backpack is available at each location.

“Our goal with the OMAI project is to inspire visitors and local residents to explore the city,” said Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha.

