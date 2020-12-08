Second week under Omaha's new trash collector looks 'much more promising'

Week 2 under Omaha’s new trash, yard waste and recycling hauler is off to a better start, officials say.
FCC Environmental Services missed collection from about 260 carts on Monday, according to figures provided by the city. FCC missed about 3,000 carts the previous Monday — the first day FCC took over waste collection in Omaha.
The company empties an average of 46,000 carts each day.
“As you can tell by the numbers, week 2 is looking much more promising,” said Dan Brazil, FCC’s director of collection services.
Under a 10-year contract with FCC that began Nov. 30, many Omaha residents now set out their curbside waste in two 96-gallon covered carts, one for a mix of trash and yard waste, the other for recycling.
Still, some people were frustrated over the weekend to find that their solid waste had not been collected, even after FCC had added more employees and trucks and sent out crews Saturday to catch up on collections.
Brazil said the company added five collection routes on Tuesday to pick up waste from the remaining 500 households that had reported they did not receive service last week.
More than half of those 500 households were enrolled in the special collections program, which allows people over the age of 70, or with verified medical conditions, to set their carts in a spot near their residence for pick up. Brazil said FCC made "drastic adjustments" this week to address the issue, dedicating two more routes for special collections and a third route on Tuesday.
More than 6,600 households are enrolled in the special collections program, according to the city — up from about 2,400 under Waste Management, Omaha's former waste hauler.
People need to call the city to report a missed collection, said Jim Theiler, the city's assistant director for environmental services. Theiler said people should make a single report either to the city's Solid Waste Hotline, 402-444-5238, or the Mayor's Hotline, 402-444-5555.
"If we don't have a report, we don't know (you were missed)," he said.
Those hotlines were ringing off the hook last week as people called with questions and reports of missed collections, which caused long wait times. Theiler said the call volume is going down.
Another sign of progress: FCC drivers and employees are getting faster. Brazil offered the example of a driver who completed a 950-household route on Monday. Last week, that same driver only hit about 400 households.
More than half of FCC's Omaha drivers were former Waste Management employees. Brazil said service times should get better as employees get more comfortable driving new routes and operating FCC's trucks.
Some of the trucks are fully automated and require the driver to use a joystick to operate a mechanical arm that picks up the carts, dumps them in the truck and sets them back down. Other trucks require a helper to load the carts onto the vehicle.
FCC has added four trucks and five employees from out of state to provide extra support this week.
Officials are asking for help from residents. The carts should be spaced 3 feet from one another and other objects like cars and mail boxes. They should be close to the curb and the arrows on the lids should be pointing toward the street. The lids must close fully, and no excess trash can be set beside the carts.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and FCC's Brazil were expected to provide more updates at a press conference Wednesday.
