Second week under Omaha's new trash collector looks 'much more promising'

More than half of those 500 households were enrolled in the special collections program, which allows people over the age of 70, or with verified medical conditions, to set their carts in a spot near their residence for pick up. Brazil said FCC made "drastic adjustments" this week to address the issue, dedicating two more routes for special collections and a third route on Tuesday.

More than 6,600 households are enrolled in the special collections program, according to the city — up from about 2,400 under Waste Management, Omaha's former waste hauler.

People need to call the city to report a missed collection, said Jim Theiler, the city's assistant director for environmental services. Theiler said people should make a single report either to the city's Solid Waste Hotline, 402-444-5238, or the Mayor's Hotline, 402-444-5555.

"If we don't have a report, we don't know (you were missed)," he said.

Those hotlines were ringing off the hook last week as people called with questions and reports of missed collections, which caused long wait times. Theiler said the call volume is going down.