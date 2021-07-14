Potentially 29,000 gallons of wastewater discharged into Omaha's Lake Zorinsky

Between 7,500 and 29,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into Lake Zorinsky due to a sewer leak.

The leak was found in a sewer line beneath the South 168th Street bridge at 3 p.m. Tuesday, but because of the complexities of the leak and its challenging location, the discharge wasn't contained until 2:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The observed leak was between 5 to 20 gallons per minute, according to a press release from the Omaha Public Works Department.

As crews work on a permanent repair, the section of the Zorinsky Lake Trail that runs beneath the bridge will be closed. It is expected to reopen next Tuesday.

Trail users east of the bridge can use the trail and walkway on the east side of 168th Street to loop around the lake. Trail users on the west side of 168th Street will be unable to loop around the west side of the lake during the repair work.

The Omaha Public Works Department said Wednesday that normal permitted activities at Zorinsky Lake like boating and kayaking are not impacted by the leak. The Department advises personal discretion during recreational use of the lake as a precautionary measure until water quality tests results are received.