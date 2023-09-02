Sections of the Riverfront and Flanagan Lake recreational trails will close temporarily beginning Tuesday, according to the Omaha Parks Department.

A section of the Riverfront Trail from Pershing Drive south to Crown Point Avenue will be closed from Tuesday through Sept. 15 to perform some maintenance and to complete an Army Corps of Engineers inspection. The trail is scheduled to reopen to all trail users Sept. 16.

A lengthy portion of the Flanagan Lake Trail will be closed for a much longer time. The section that will be closed runs from the southwest side of the dam to Ida Street. It will be closed for one year, from Tuesday until its scheduled reopening on Sept. 3, 2024.

It’s being shut down for the installation of a new interceptor sewer along the west side of Flanagan Lake.

Close Morning clouds roll over Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. The northern part of Flanagan Lake is seen here on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. Nolan Weiss, who works for Omaha Parks and Recreation, cleans the picnic shelter before the start of a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. A couple takes a walk around Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. A cyclist rides around Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. A man fishes at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People walk around Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. Boat ramps and a dock at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People gather at the picnic shelter for a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday. Robert Tellgren carries daughter Emerson, 1, as his wife, Tia, follows while they take a stroll at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People gather for a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday. People gather for a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Blaze Glinski goes fishing at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday. People cycle and walk the north part of the trail that surrounds Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People fish and canoe Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. Photos: People take in Flanagan Lake during grand opening A press conference was held to celebrate the grand opening of Flanagan Lake, Omaha's latest flood control reservoir that provides public safety for Omaha citizens and 730 acres of recreational benefits, such as a 220-acre lake, five-mile hiking/biking trail, park area and green space. Morning clouds roll over Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. The northern part of Flanagan Lake is seen here on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. Nolan Weiss, who works for Omaha Parks and Recreation, cleans the picnic shelter before the start of a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. A couple takes a walk around Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. A cyclist rides around Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. A man fishes at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People walk around Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha. Boat ramps and a dock at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People gather at the picnic shelter for a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday. Robert Tellgren carries daughter Emerson, 1, as his wife, Tia, follows while they take a stroll at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People gather for a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday. People gather for a press conference at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Blaze Glinski goes fishing at Flanagan Lake on Wednesday. People cycle and walk the north part of the trail that surrounds Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. People fish and canoe Flanagan Lake on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Omaha.