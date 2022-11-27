Semi driver dies in one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Anita, Iowa

A 53-year-old man died Saturday when his semitrailer truck hit an Interstate 80 bridge in Iowa's Cass County.
Terrence G. Allen of Las Vegas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. at exit 70 near the town of Anita.
Investigators determined that Allen was eastbound in the westbound lanes when the semi he was driving struck a bridge pillar.
