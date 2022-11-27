 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Semi driver dies in one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Anita, Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

A 53-year-old man died Saturday when his semitrailer truck hit an Interstate 80 bridge in Iowa's Cass County.

Terrence G. Allen of Las Vegas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. at exit 70 near the town of Anita. 

Investigators determined that Allen was eastbound in the westbound lanes when the semi he was driving struck a bridge pillar. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert