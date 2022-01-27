Sen. Justin Wayne objects to city's use of TIF to finance Omaha streetcar

“It’s a really, particularly sore subject at this hour,” she said.

The amount of TIF-supported projects in Omaha has been a sore subject for some rural senators, who argue that such projects reduce property tax support for large, urban districts and force the state to fill in the gap with state school aid dollars.

Wayne said that the project would hurt OPS.

“It’s a huge blow. It’s potentially millions and millions of dollars,” he said.

Asked about a potential long-term financial impact on the school district, Murphy said "over the coming decades, OPS will actually receive far more under this plan than they would have without it."

Stothert noted Wednesday that school districts will get 2% per year of the increased TIF revenue during the extended five-year period.

In an emailed statement, an OPS spokesperson said the district “looks forward to continued conversations with the City of Omaha as additional details about the proposal are developed.”

“We will monitor and research any impact to our district and the students we serve related to Tax Increment Financing, or TIF,” the spokesperson said.