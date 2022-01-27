Sen. Justin Wayne objects to city's use of TIF to finance Omaha streetcar

The proposed finance plan for Omaha's streetcar system has drawn concerns from a Nebraska state senator and the superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools.
State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, chairman of the Urban Affairs Committee, shared his criticism on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday, one day after Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that Mutual of Omaha plans to build a downtown headquarters and the city intends to build a streetcar system.
Wayne expressed frustration with the use of tax-increment financing for the streetcar project.
He said he supports Mutual of Omaha moving its headquarters downtown but not the idea of declaring downtown as “extremely blighted.”
Under a constitutional amendment introduced by Wayne and approved by voters in 2020, the "extremely blighted" designation allows developers to qualify for TIF loans and have 20 years to pay them back, five years longer than TIF projects in other areas. He said the designation was intended to help redevelop areas with high unemployment and high poverty, such as his North Omaha district.
The streetcar financing plan, developed by a Greater Omaha Chamber committee and endorsed by Stothert, calls for various uses of TIF.
The cost of building and launching the streetcar system is estimated at $225 million. Stothert said federal guidelines call for a 35% contingency in case of unexpected costs, so the city would need to raise $306 million.
The city plans to extend the timeline of already existing TIF projects along the streetcar's route from the current 15 years to 20. Those five additional years of payments would generate $50 million.
But Wayne said the five-year extension of TIF for extremely blighted areas “wasn’t to put up a streetcar in downtown Omaha.”
He vowed to make fundamental changes to the process of declaring an area "extremely blighted" during the current legislative session.
TIF is a popular and at times controversial tool to rejuvenate "blighted" areas.
Under TIF, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools, city and county government and other local tax-reliant entities.
In the plan outlined by Stothert, money from increased property taxes generated by expected new development and redevelopment along the route would pay for construction of the streetcar system.
The city would create a new TIF district spanning the entire streetcar route, as well as three blocks north and south of the route.
New developments in the district would contribute 25% of their TIF proceeds. That element alone is projected to generate $218 million, the mayor said.
The plan also anticipates generating $86 million from increased valuations of existing properties within the TIF district.
Wayne said that “pretty much” the entire downtown has been declared extremely blighted. “All the way up to 24th Street,” he said.
Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman for Stothert, noted that City Council passed extremely blighted designations for parts of downtown in May. That includes the W. Dale Clark Library location.
Wayne has started work on an amendment and said he will have details Friday.
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan referenced the project and its impact on school funding at a hearing Wednesday before the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
At the hearing, Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson asked if OPS ever weighs in on economic development projects.
Logan responded by noting the “pretty significant news” that broke earlier in the day about a major project and the associated request that would be coming to OPS.
“It’s a really, particularly sore subject at this hour,” she said.
The amount of TIF-supported projects in Omaha has been a sore subject for some rural senators, who argue that such projects reduce property tax support for large, urban districts and force the state to fill in the gap with state school aid dollars.
Wayne said that the project would hurt OPS.
“It’s a huge blow. It’s potentially millions and millions of dollars,” he said.
Asked about a potential long-term financial impact on the school district, Murphy said "over the coming decades, OPS will actually receive far more under this plan than they would have without it."
Stothert noted Wednesday that school districts will get 2% per year of the increased TIF revenue during the extended five-year period.
In an emailed statement, an OPS spokesperson said the district “looks forward to continued conversations with the City of Omaha as additional details about the proposal are developed.”
“We will monitor and research any impact to our district and the students we serve related to Tax Increment Financing, or TIF,” the spokesperson said.
The city plans to issue special revenue bonds and private placement bonds to pay for the system’s construction. The buyers of those bonds will be repaid using TIF funds.
Stothert said the city had the plan vetted by a finance team at First National Bank and the city’s bond counsel. She said both affirmed that it can be funded without any kind of tax increase.
If, as expected, there are additional TIF funds left after the bonds are paid off, she said those dollars could be put to other good uses, including developing affordable housing, the cost of converting one-way downtown streets to two-way and improved pedestrian access.
