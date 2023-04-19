With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signing off as expected, older Nebraskans and those with weakened immune systems soon could opt to get a second COVID-19 booster dose.

Douglas County health officials said they may be able to begin offering the booster doses to those groups as early as Friday. Agency approval came late Wednesday, after an advisory panel supported but did not vote on the recommendation.

Kohll's Rx planned to begin offering the boosters shortly after final approval from the agency.

David Kohll, a pharmacist with the local pharmacy chain, said local residents already had begun to sign up for the second booster. Long-term care facilities also had begun contacting the pharmacy chain about second booster shots for residents.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared the way for people who are at least 65 to receive a second updated booster for the coronavirus as long it's been at least four months since they got their first updated shot. Most people with compromised immune systems can get a second dose if it has been two months since their first one.

Kohll said those seeking a second booster will not have to present proof that they have a condition that impacts their immune function.

"They want us to make it easy for people," he said.

The Health Department, meanwhile, officially launched a new data dashboard Wednesday that offers much of the COVID-19 data it had been providing as well as information about other respiratory illnesses, namely influenza and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. It's available on the department's main website — douglascountyhealth.com — or at douglascountyhealthportal.com.

Some health officials had called for a spring booster to protect older people and the immune-compromised out of concern that early adopters who got the updated shots soon after they were released in September might be seeing their protection wane.

What uptake will look like is unclear. Only 16.7% of the nation's population has gotten an updated booster, including 42.6% of those 65 and older. Nebraska has done slightly better than the nation, with 17.4% of the population getting a booster.

The move also comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations are decreasing both nationwide and in Nebraska, after some worrisome increases over the winter.

Nebraska reported 736 cases last week, according to CDC data. That marked the first time the state dropped below 1,000 weekly cases since a lull in late January and early February. Last week's tally also was the lowest since mid-April 2022. Case counts, however, are a less accurate accounting of the virus's activity now because fewer people are testing and those who do are using at-home tests not reported to health departments.

The disease nonetheless continues to prove deadly, particularly for the elderly and under-vaccinated. Nebraska has recorded 302 deaths due to the virus over the past 12 weeks. That pushed the state to a total of 5,034 deaths for the pandemic.

Boosters are one of the tools health officials have continued to stress as offering significant protection against serious illness and death.

Over the 20-week period from September through January, according to state data, Nebraskans who were vaccinated but didn't have an updated booster were two times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who were unvaccinated.

But those who were vaccinated and had the updated booster had an even greater advantage. They were 17 times less likely to die than people who were unvaccinated. Some 17% of Nebraskans have gotten the newest shot, slightly higher than the national rate of 16.4%.

The FDA's action Tuesday was intended not only to ease the process of getting vaccinated, but also to simplify the process of switching the nation to an annual fall vaccination schedule like that currently used for influenza.

According to that agency, anyone getting a Pfizer or Moderna dose — whether it's a booster or a first-ever shot — will get the updated formula. Those shots are called bivalent boosters because they target both the original virus and some omicron-derived versions of the virus.

The agency will retire the initial original mRNA vaccines, known as monovalent shots because they target only the original virus. Many of those doses have expired or are set to expire, CDC officials noted Wednesday. The upshot: Anyone who is not vaccinated will get a single updated shot.

In addition, people who are immunocompromised will be able do get additional boosters going forward, if their health care provider determines they are necessary.

The schedule for young children, however, remains complex. Both the number of vaccines for children 5 and under and the eligibility for boosters differ according to which brand of vaccine the child received. CDC officials acknowledged that they continue to work on schedules for kids, including those who are immune-compromised.

World-Herald staff writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report, which also contains material from the Associated Press.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023