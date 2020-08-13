You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Septemberfest, Omaha Labor Day celebration, canceled amid coronavirus
0 comments

Septemberfest, Omaha Labor Day celebration, canceled amid coronavirus

Only $5 for 5 months

Septemberfest, Omaha’s annual Labor Day celebration, has been canceled for this year because of the coronavirus.

This is the first time in 43 years that the event isn’t being held, according to organizers.

Larry Moore, chairman of Septemberfest Inc., said the organization had been working with public health officials to find a way to responsibly hold the event. Ultimately, it was deemed too much of a risk to volunteers and visitors, he said.

The annual Labor Day Parade that accompanies the weekend had had been canceled.

Moore said the event will return next year, with plans for it to be “bigger and better than ever.”

Photos: Septemberfest Labor Day Parade 2019

1 of 15

— Nancy Gaarder

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert