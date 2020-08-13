Septemberfest, Omaha Labor Day celebration, canceled amid coronavirus

Septemberfest, Omaha’s annual Labor Day celebration, has been canceled for this year because of the coronavirus.

This is the first time in 43 years that the event isn’t being held, according to organizers.

Larry Moore, chairman of Septemberfest Inc., said the organization had been working with public health officials to find a way to responsibly hold the event. Ultimately, it was deemed too much of a risk to volunteers and visitors, he said.

The annual Labor Day Parade that accompanies the weekend had had been canceled.

Moore said the event will return next year, with plans for it to be “bigger and better than ever.”

— Nancy Gaarder

