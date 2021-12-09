Sertoma Club of Omaha and West Omaha Service Club happy to donate to Goodfellows

For decades, members of the Sertoma Club of Omaha and West Omaha Service Club have exhibited a generous spirit.
With the respective organizations having a core mission of helping those with hearing loss, their members have also found the time and money to help others in need.
One of the clubs’ beneficiaries is Goodfellows. Tracing its roots back to the 1890s, the charity provides one-time rent and utility aid for area residents in crisis, distributes holiday meal vouchers and gives mittens, coats and clothes to schoolchildren in need.
Both Dick Brokke and Mike Morris praised Goodfellows.
“They provide a good service,” said Brokke, secretary and treasurer of the Sertoma Club of Omaha.
Morris, president of West Omaha Service Club, expressed similar sentiment.
“It’s well run. All of the money that we do donate goes to the different needs that Goodfellows supports, whether it’s the heat program, the food program, the clothing program or the other needs that they’re called on to provide throughout the year,” Morris said.
Members of both organizations have a history of regularly contributing to Goodfellows. Each organization has about a dozen members.
The Sertoma Club of Omaha has donated well more than $3,000 to Goodfellows since 2001. Brokke said the club plans to donate to Goodfellows again later this year, saying the charity is “a worthy cause.” He added that the club matches members’ donations dollar for dollar.
Although the West Omaha Service Club was formed in January, it is the successor to the West Omaha Sertoma Club. The West Omaha Sertoma Club had been a regular donor to Goodfellows with a final donation of $1,900 last year. Before that, according to World-Herald archives, the club regularly donated more than $200 each year.
The West Omaha Service Club has picked up where the former organization left off. This year, the service club has donated $527.27 to Goodfellows.