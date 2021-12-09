Sertoma Club of Omaha and West Omaha Service Club happy to donate to Goodfellows

For decades, members of the Sertoma Club of Omaha and West Omaha Service Club have exhibited a generous spirit.

With the respective organizations having a core mission of helping those with hearing loss, their members have also found the time and money to help others in need.

One of the clubs’ beneficiaries is Goodfellows. Tracing its roots back to the 1890s, the charity provides one-time rent and utility aid for area residents in crisis, distributes holiday meal vouchers and gives mittens, coats and clothes to schoolchildren in need.

Both Dick Brokke and Mike Morris praised Goodfellows.

“They provide a good service,” said Brokke, secretary and treasurer of the Sertoma Club of Omaha.

Morris, president of West Omaha Service Club, expressed similar sentiment.

“It’s well run. All of the money that we do donate goes to the different needs that Goodfellows supports, whether it’s the heat program, the food program, the clothing program or the other needs that they’re called on to provide throughout the year,” Morris said.