Service project inspired by legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. provides $5,000 in items to local food pantry

Paleogos said the program decided to donate to the Juan Diego Center, which is run by Catholic Charities of Omaha, because the center has provided help to some of the program’s volunteers, and because of the increased demand on food pantries.

“They’re just very generous,” she said. “So it was a no-brainer when we were trying to decide who to work with on our service project.”

The unprecedented need over the holidays left the pantry shelves at the Juan Diego Center pretty bare at the beginning of the year, said Mikaela Schuele, director of emergency and supportive food services for Catholic Charities of Omaha. The donation from Senior Companions helped replenish the center’s depleted offerings.

“That was such a blessing because it was incredibly needed,” she said. “Our boxes and our pantries were going to be pretty scant without ENOA’s efforts.”

Paleogos said the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. continues to inspire her and many of the volunteers she works with, and giving back to the community seems like a fitting way to mark his birthday.