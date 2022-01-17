Service project inspired by legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. provides $5,000 in items to local food pantry

The goal started with just 200 cans of food to donate, but one Omaha service project in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day grew to a donation of over $5,000 worth of items to a local food bank.
The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging’s Senior Companion Program partnered with the Papillion Hy-Vee to donate more than 2,800 pounds of food to the Juan Diego Center in South Omaha on Jan. 4.
The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by AmeriCorps Seniors and provides support and volunteer opportunities to low-income seniors, program coordinator Elizabeth Paleogos said.
As part of a nationwide MLK Day of service initiative through AmeriCorps, the program marks each January with a service project, Paleogos said.
The program started collecting canned foods in October and by November had compiled about 800 cans. As the donations continued to grow, Paleogos said she reached out to her local Hy-Vee, which quickly jumped at the opportunity to contribute.
Paleogos said she was impressed with the effort of the program’s senior volunteers to help others, and said the volunteers were proud of the impact they were able to make.
“They never disappoint me, because they’re so generous with their time and with giving to other people,” she said.
Paleogos said the program decided to donate to the Juan Diego Center, which is run by Catholic Charities of Omaha, because the center has provided help to some of the program’s volunteers, and because of the increased demand on food pantries.
“They’re just very generous,” she said. “So it was a no-brainer when we were trying to decide who to work with on our service project.”
The unprecedented need over the holidays left the pantry shelves at the Juan Diego Center pretty bare at the beginning of the year, said Mikaela Schuele, director of emergency and supportive food services for Catholic Charities of Omaha. The donation from Senior Companions helped replenish the center’s depleted offerings.
“That was such a blessing because it was incredibly needed,” she said. “Our boxes and our pantries were going to be pretty scant without ENOA’s efforts.”
Paleogos said the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. continues to inspire her and many of the volunteers she works with, and giving back to the community seems like a fitting way to mark his birthday.
“I think if he were alive today, he would not necessarily want us to take a day off,” she said. “But to go out to support the communities that we live in and help provide for other people less fortunate than us.”