Seven Afghanistan evacuees, including a US citizen, arrive in Omaha

“It was, goodbye, we’ll never see you again,” he said.

The Taliban, whose previous rule was marked by brutality and retaliatory killings, swept to power and took the capital, Kabul, with surprising speed. That left Zamir and thousands of other endangered Afghans needing to escape, despite Taliban assurances that their rule will be different this time.

Zamir said they tried to reach Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on three successive days. They lied their way through Taliban checkpoints. But the first two days, they turned back because there was shooting and chaos at the airport.

On the third day they got into the airport. But they were separated from a brother who got stuck behind a gate outside the airport. It took hours, but Zamir enlisted the help of a U.S. Marine Corps officer, and they were able to bring the brother in.

They were loaded onto a U.S. cargo plane and flown to Qatar and then Germany. They were in cramped quarters with other refugees for four days in each place, Zamir said. Food was in short supply, with desperately hungry refugees sometimes fighting over what little there was.