Seven candidates planning to challenge Ben Gray for North Omaha City Council seat

Johnson, a Democrat, noted that North Omaha has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. She said she would have provided information and resources at a “rapid rate” early in the pandemic on how families could remain safe and how small businesses could seek financial assistance, something she said the city could have been more proactive in doing, especially in District 2.

Steven Abraham

Abraham, 43, a former Omaha Housing Authority commissioner, recently left a position as a field manager for the U.S. Census Bureau, working to collect Census data in Douglas, Dodge, Washington and Burt Counties.

The district needs a new set of eyes to tackle some basic issues like abandoned vehicles, graffiti and litter, Abraham said. Those problems are often tied to larger issues like crime and gang activity, he said.

During his time working as a manager at the Sienna Francis House, Abraham said he frequently interacted with Omaha police officers, who he said were usually the first people to interact with those experiencing homelessness or those with mental health conditions. The Omaha Police Department has “room for improvement,” Abraham said, but calls to defund the department don’t reflect the views of many in the community, he said.