Seven Purple Hearts served as testament to Omaha man's survival instincts

In the jungles of Vietnam or in the boxing ring, James Earl Williams was a warrior and a survivor.
Williams, who received seven Purple Hearts while serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, could be an intimidating figure, son-in-law Dana Heard said. Williams signed on with the Marine Corps in 1961 after graduating from Omaha Tech High School. Before going to basic training, he won the Midwest Golden Gloves heavyweight title.
"He was a survivor by nature," said daughter Jannette Heard. "He was actually very positive and intellectual. He liked to look at things from different perspectives."
Williams, 77, died Dec. 21 at an Omaha hospice facility. A graveside service was held Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Williams was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, but moved to Omaha with his family and graduated from Tech High before enlisting in the Marines. The reason he joined the Marines, Williams told a World-Herald reporter in 1999, was that young Black people faced problems finding jobs in Omaha in the early 1960s.
His first Vietnam tour, in 1966 and 1967, was fairly uneventful, he told the reporter, even though he flew some missions as a gunner on a helicopter. Most of his work was at the American base in Da Nang.
The next couple of years for Williams were dominated by boxing, as he won the Navy heavyweight trials and then the all-services title. That brought him an invitation to the 1968 Olympic trials. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder nicknamed "Sugar Bear" lost to eventual Olympic and world heavyweight champion George Foreman.
By 1969, Sgt. Williams was back in Da Nang, part of a seven-man squad that would search out suspected Viet Cong units.
"We'd find these wanted posters of Americans with painted faces," said Williams in the 1999 interview. "We were those guys in painted faces. They had a saying that the Viet Cong owned the night. Well, our deal was to own the night, too."
It was during this extended tour that Williams was shot twice and hit with shrapnel five times. None of the wounds required extensive treatment.
"'Demerit badges,' we called them," Williams said. "It meant you made a mistake if you were shot."
Williams met his wife of 58 years, Esther, while on leave in the Philippines. The combination of war and concerns about the well-being of his young family in the Philippines led Williams to leave the Marines and head back to Omaha.
In Omaha, Williams and his wife raised three children while he worked in the motor pool at Offutt Air Force Base. He later took a job as a charter bus driver, traveling all over the United States.
For several years, he also drove charter buses for the teams attending the College World Series. He was known for pumping up the ballplayers he drove by blasting music on his bus.
"He had the loudest music of any bus driver pulling up to Rosenblatt (Stadium)," Dana Heard said. "His favorite team was LSU, and one year, after they won it all, they gave him a championship ring."
Along the way, Williams taught himself to read music and play the organ.
"This is a man who was very intelligent, and he really could do anything," Dana Heard said. "He built a (Ford) Mustang from the ground up. He could fix TVs or anything else that needed fixing. He was amazing."
In addition to his wife and daughter, Williams' survivors include daughter Elaina Williams of Kansas City and son Jeffrey Williams of Omaha.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272