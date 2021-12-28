Seven Purple Hearts served as testament to Omaha man's survival instincts

The next couple of years for Williams were dominated by boxing, as he won the Navy heavyweight trials and then the all-services title. That brought him an invitation to the 1968 Olympic trials. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder nicknamed "Sugar Bear" lost to eventual Olympic and world heavyweight champion George Foreman.

By 1969, Sgt. Williams was back in Da Nang, part of a seven-man squad that would search out suspected Viet Cong units.

"We'd find these wanted posters of Americans with painted faces," said Williams in the 1999 interview. "We were those guys in painted faces. They had a saying that the Viet Cong owned the night. Well, our deal was to own the night, too."

It was during this extended tour that Williams was shot twice and hit with shrapnel five times. None of the wounds required extensive treatment.

"'Demerit badges,' we called them," Williams said. "It meant you made a mistake if you were shot."​

Williams met his wife of 58 years, Esther, while on leave in the Philippines. The combination of war and concerns about the well-being of his young family in the Philippines led Williams to leave the Marines and head back to Omaha.