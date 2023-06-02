With summer-like temperatures expected to continue into next week, several Omaha city pools are opening just in time.

The City of Omaha plans to have 13 pools open for the season, with 10 of them opening on Monday.

The Hitchcock Pool at 45th and Q Streets will be closed for the season for renovations, according to the city’s website. The city plans to use $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to renovate the pool, which will include removing the existing high dive and replacing it with new features .

The Lee Valley pool at 10605 Charles St. will be closed for the season for maintenance, according to the city's website.

Ten of the city's pools will open Monday, while the Zorinsky Pool will open June 12 and the Cryer and Hanscom pools will open July 5, according to the website.

The pools offer discounted admission for youth ages 3 to 17 and seniors 55 years and older. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted free.

Here are the hours and admission for the city pools open this season:

Camelot

9270 Cady Ave.

June 5 through July 3

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults

Deer Ridge

585 S. 126th St.

June 5 through Aug. 6

1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults

Elkhorn

3200 N. 208th Plaza

June 5 through Aug. 6

1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults

Elmwood

606 S. Happy Hollow Blvd.

June 5 through Aug. 6

1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults

Gallagher

2936 N. 52nd St.

June 5 through Aug. 6

Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults

Karen

6288 H St.

June 5 through July 3

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults

Miller

6285 N. 30th St.

June 5 through Aug. 6

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults

Oak Heights

10205 U St.

June 5 though Aug. 6: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

Aug. 7 through Sept. 4: 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults

Roanoke

4848 N. 113th St.

June 5 through Aug. 6: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

Aug. 7 through Sept. 4: 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults

Spring Lake

4020 Hoctor Blvd.

June 5 through Aug. 6

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults

Zorinsky

3808 S. 156th St.

June 12 through Aug. 6

Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

$5 for youth and seniors, $6 for adults

Cryer

11783 Cryer Ave.

July 5 through Aug. 6

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$2 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults

Hanscom

3110 Ed Creighton Blvd.

July 5 through Aug. 6

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults

Other communities in the metro area are also preparing to kick off the pool season:

Bellevue

The City of Bellevue operates three municipal pools. Each are open daily after Memorial Day until about the second week of August.

The three pools are open from noon to 6:45 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays; as well as noon to 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. Each also has extended hours one day of the week:

Cascio Pool

1500 Lawrence Lane

Open until 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays

Dowding Pool

14th and Washington Streets

Open until 8:45 p.m. Thursdays

Gilbert Pool

29th and Jackson Streets

Open until 8:45 p.m. Fridays.

Admission to the pools is $3 for youth, $5 for adults and $2 for the wading pools. Seniors age 55 and older are free.

Papillion

Papio Bay Aquatic Center

815 E. Halleck St.

Open from May 27 through Aug. 6

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The pool runs noon to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for youth, $5 for senior citizens age 55 and older and free for children 2 years old and younger.

La Vista

La Vista Municipal Pool

7529 S. 85th St.

Open from May 27 through Sept. 4

Sunday through Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.

Gretna

Gretna City Pool

Highway 6 and West Angus Road

Monday through Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is $4, ages 3 and younger are free.

The original Gretna City Pool will be open for just one more summer before two new pools are opened next year as part of the city’s new recreation center.

Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs’ two city pools opened for the season on May 27. Both pools are open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

Katelman Water Park

1230 16th Ave.

Admission is $5

Pirate Cove Water Park

915 N. 21st St.

Admission is $5 or $6 including slides

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023