Pool safety tips from the Red Cross
With summer-like temperatures expected to continue into next week, several Omaha city pools are opening just in time.
The City of Omaha plans to have 13 pools open for the season, with 10 of them opening on Monday.
Nadelyn Stieren, left, and Drake Grauf, right, jump off the diving boards at Papio Bay Aquatic Center in Papillion on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Hitchcock Pool at 45th and Q Streets will be closed for the season for renovations, according to the city’s website. The city plans to use $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to renovate the pool, which will include removing the existing high dive and replacing it with new features
.
The Lee Valley pool at 10605 Charles St. will be closed for the season for maintenance, according to the city's website.
From left to right, Leah Winstead, 13, Maci Ellinger, 12, and Nadelyn Stieren, 13, go down the waterslide at Papio Bay Aquatic Center in Papillion on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ten of the city's pools will open Monday, while the Zorinsky Pool will open June 12 and the Cryer and Hanscom pools will open July 5, according to the website.
The pools offer discounted admission for youth ages 3 to 17 and seniors 55 years and older. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted free.
Here are the hours and admission for the city pools open this season:
1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults
1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults
1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults
Ethan Kennedy, 16, jumps off the diving board at Papio Bay Aquatic Center in Papillion on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
606 S. Happy Hollow Blvd.
1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults
Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults
1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults
June 5 though Aug. 6: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
Aug. 7 through Sept. 4: 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults
June 5 through Aug. 6: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
Aug. 7 through Sept. 4: 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
$4 for youth and seniors, $5 for adults
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults
Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday
Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
$5 for youth and seniors, $6 for adults
1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$2 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday
$1 for youth and seniors, $3 for adults
Mike Frieson, 11, wears bright green goggles as he swims at Papio Bay Aquatic Center in Papillion on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Other communities in the metro area are also preparing to kick off the pool season:
Bellevue
The City of Bellevue operates three municipal pools. Each are open daily after Memorial Day until about the second week of August.
The three pools are open from noon to 6:45 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays; as well as noon to 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. Each also has extended hours one day of the week:
Open until 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays
14th and Washington Streets
Open until 8:45 p.m. Thursdays
Open until 8:45 p.m. Fridays.
Admission to the pools is $3 for youth, $5 for adults and $2 for the wading pools. Seniors age 55 and older are free.
An overview of the Papio Bay Aquatic Center in Papillion on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion
Open from May 27 through Aug. 6
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The pool runs noon to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for youth, $5 for senior citizens age 55 and older and free for children 2 years old and younger.
La Vista
Open from May 27 through Sept. 4
Sunday through Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.
Gretna
Highway 6 and West Angus Road
Monday through Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Admission is $4, ages 3 and younger are free.
The original Gretna City Pool will be open for just one more summer before two new pools are opened next year as part of the city’s new recreation center.
Wet footprints lead out of the pool at Papio Bay Aquatic Center in Papillion on Thursday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs’ two city pools opened for the season on May 27. Both pools are open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
Admission is $5 or $6 including slides
