Several vehicles damaged during pursuit of stolen Omaha police cruiser
Several vehicles were damaged early Thursday as Omaha police officers pursued a stolen police cruiser from north downtown to the Benson neighborhood. 

The incident began at 5:22 a.m. near 12th and California Streets, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The pursuit ended about 5:40 a.m. at 60th and Lake Streets, where a man was taken into custody.

The man was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a 911 dispatcher. The area was closed to traffic while officers worked the investigation. 

According to police radio transmissions, the stolen cruiser swerved into oncoming traffic while being pursued. A semitrailer truck and a Lincoln Navigator were among the first vehicles damaged. 

Officers were searching the route taken by the stolen cruiser to search for other damaged vehicles. A woman was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy by private vehicle after the person’s vehicle was struck during the pursuit near 47th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

