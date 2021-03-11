Several vehicles damaged during pursuit of stolen Omaha police cruiser

Several vehicles were damaged early Thursday as Omaha police officers pursued a stolen police cruiser from north downtown to the Benson neighborhood.
The incident began at 5:22 a.m. near 12th and California Streets, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The pursuit ended about 5:40 a.m. at 60th and Lake Streets, where a man was taken into custody.
The man was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to a 911 dispatcher. The area was closed to traffic while officers worked the investigation.
According to police radio transmissions, the stolen cruiser swerved into oncoming traffic while being pursued. A semitrailer truck and a Lincoln Navigator were among the first vehicles damaged.
Officers were searching the route taken by the stolen cruiser to search for other damaged vehicles. A woman was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy by private vehicle after the person’s vehicle was struck during the pursuit near 47th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272