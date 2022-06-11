Severe thunderstorms pushing south of Omaha metro, tornado watch continues for eastern Nebraska

The severe thunderstorm warning for most of Douglas County is no longer in effect as the storm has pushed south into Cass and Sarpy Counties.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas County until 6:30 p.m.
The storm is moving in from the northwest and could produce ping pong ball sized hail with winds near 60 mph.
A trail of storms moving through southeast Nebraska Saturday evening will bring a chance of tornadoes, and more hail, to the Omaha metro area.
The National Weather Service has established a tornado watch for Douglas County until 10 p.m. Saturday. The chance for precipitation in Omaha Saturday evening is about 30%, according to the weather service.
The highest chance for these fast-moving storms to hit the metro area will be before 6 p.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
"They’re moving in a hurry, so we expect the people that are hit to get a fast moving system, and then it will be quiet for the rest of the evening," he said.
The main threat from these storms is large hail, which could reach a size of 2 to 3 inches in the metro area, Nicolaisen said. Hail that is 3 inches in size is often described as "apple-sized," according to a tweet from the weather service.
A 20% chance of rain will continue into Sunday, with precipitation possible until 2 p.m., according to the weather service.
The weekend weather comes just days after severe storms
pummeled parts of Nebraska. In the Omaha metro area, hail was generally 1 inch to a little larger in diameter.
Photos: Hailstorm hits Omaha, June 7
Maureen Weverka and other master gardeners at the Nebraska Extension office at 80th Street and West Center Road spent Wednesday morning assessing the damage from Tuesday’s storm. Hostas took the brunt of the damage.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A sea lion at the Henry Doorly Zoo swims under tree debris that washed into the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit after Tuesday’s storm.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mick Ruff, with AGR Roofing & Construction, on Wednesday assesses the damage on a home near 49th Avenue and B Streets after a Tuesday evening hailstorm ripped through parts of Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tomato plant is broken after a Tuesday evening hailstorm damaged plants in parts of Omaha. Photographed Wednesday at the Morton Meadows Community Garden.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mick Ruff, with AGR Roofing & Construction, on Wednesday assesses the damage on a home near 49th Avenue and B Street after a Tuesday evening hailstorm ripped through parts of Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plants in the Morton Meadows Community Garden show damage Wednesday after a Tuesday evening hailstorm ripped through parts of Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plants damaged at Cirian's Farmers Market are seen early Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night hailstorm damaged Midtown Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Colton Cirian sorts through damaged plants Wednesday morning at Cirian’s Farmers Market after a Tuesday night hailstorm.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Phil Cirian cleans up leaves and debris from damaged plants Wednesday morning at Cirian's Farmers Market after a Tuesday night hailstorm.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Plants damaged at Cirian's Farmers Market are seen early Wednesday morning after a Tuesday night hailstorm damaged Midtown Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Many plants at Cirian's Farmers Market were damaged after a Tuesday night hailstorm in Omaha.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Austin Cirian sorts through damaged plants Wednesday morning at Cirian's Farmers Market after a Tuesday night hailstorm.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Rick Trapani clears out a storm drain Tuesday evening after a car got stuck in floodwaters near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha. Rain and hail from a storm pelted the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jerry Swiercek uses a leaf blower to clear hail and leaves stripped from trees Tuesday evening following a hailstorm outside the home he shares with his wife, Annette, at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rick Trapani clears out a storm drain after a car got stuck in floodwaters near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha on Tuesday evening. Rain and hail from a storm pelted the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juana Castillo holds hailstones of up to 1.5 inches in diameter outside her home at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha on Tuesday evening.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail damaged the side of a house near 40th and Valley Streets in Omaha on Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juana Castillo sweeps her sidewalk of hail and leaves that were stripped from trees following a Tuesday evening hailstorm outside her home near 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A river of hail floats down 43rd Avenue on Tuesday evening as a storm dumps hail and rain.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A severe thunderstorm that moved through Omaha Tuesday evening dropped hail in parts of town.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail piled up in Omaha yards Tuesday night after a hailstorm moved through parts of the city.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter accumulated Tuesday evening in a yard following a hailstorm at 44th Avenue and F Street in Omaha.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Leaves and hail clogged storm drains in Omaha after a hailstorm Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail piled up in yards after a hailstorm moved through Omaha Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Brown cleans hail and tree debris off of his vehicle after a storm moved through Tuesday evening.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Matthew Brown cleans hail and tree debris off of his vehicle Tuesday after a storm blew through.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail piled up in yards after a Tuesday evening storm swept through parts of Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Leavenworth Street floods Tuesday evening after a storm dumped hail and rain on the area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.