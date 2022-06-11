Severe thunderstorms pushing south of Omaha metro, tornado watch continues for eastern Nebraska

6:30 p.m. update

The severe thunderstorm warning for most of Douglas County is no longer in effect as the storm has pushed south into Cass and Sarpy Counties.

5:30 p.m. update

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas County until 6:30 p.m.

The storm is moving in from the northwest and could produce ping pong ball sized hail with winds near 60 mph.

5 p.m. update

A trail of storms moving through southeast Nebraska Saturday evening will bring a chance of tornadoes, and more hail, to the Omaha metro area.

The National Weather Service has established a tornado watch for Douglas County until 10 p.m. Saturday. The chance for precipitation in Omaha Saturday evening is about 30%, according to the weather service.

The highest chance for these fast-moving storms to hit the metro area will be before 6 p.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

"They’re moving in a hurry, so we expect the people that are hit to get a fast moving system, and then it will be quiet for the rest of the evening," he said.

The main threat from these storms is large hail, which could reach a size of 2 to 3 inches in the metro area, Nicolaisen said. Hail that is 3 inches in size is often described as "apple-sized," according to a tweet from the weather service.

A 20% chance of rain will continue into Sunday, with precipitation possible until 2 p.m., according to the weather service.

The weekend weather comes just days after severe storms pummeled parts of Nebraska. In the Omaha metro area, hail was generally 1 inch to a little larger in diameter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.