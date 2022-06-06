Sewer smoke testing set for area south of Interstate 80 in Omaha

According to the company , smoke testing identifies areas where "unnecessary" groundwater or rainfall enters the sewer system. This can cause basement backups and overflows, the company said.

As part of the process, odorless, non-toxic smoke is forced through sewer pipes by high-capacity blowers placed on top of manholes. Anywhere the smoke exits, rain or groundwater can seep into the sewer system.

If weather permits, the company will complete the testing by Friday.