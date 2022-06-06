 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sewer smoke testing set for area south of Interstate 80 in Omaha

A company will be conducting sewer smoke testing this week south of Interstate 80 in Omaha.

RJN Group will be doing the testing in an area generally stretching from L Street to U Street and 52nd Street to 45th Street, the Omaha Fire Department said Monday.

According to the company, smoke testing identifies areas where "unnecessary" groundwater or rainfall enters the sewer system. This can cause basement backups and overflows, the company said.
 
As part of the process, odorless, non-toxic smoke is forced through sewer pipes by high-capacity blowers placed on top of manholes. Anywhere the smoke exits, rain or groundwater can seep into the sewer system.
 
If weather permits, the company will complete the testing by Friday.

