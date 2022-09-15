Share of Nebraskans working from home nearly tripled during pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, First National Bank of Omaha joined employers across the country in shutting down most office operations, quickly pivoting to working from home.

No one knew it at the time, but the American workplace had fundamentally changed.

More than 2½ years later, many First National workers continue to make their home their office. For workers here and everywhere, the days of going into an office five days a week have gone the way of the fax machine.

“We have seen from our employees and job candidates a desire for flexibility, and working from home is a big piece of that,” said Ken Bunnell, First National’s vice president for human resources.

First National’s workers certainly aren’t the only ones locally opting for that choice. The number of Nebraskans primarily working from home nearly tripled between 2019 and 2021 — a lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New U.S. Census Bureau survey data shows the percentage of Nebraska workers whose primary workplace was their home increased from 4.6% to 12.8% over those two years. That mirrored what happened nationally, where the percentage of workers primarily working from home shot up from 5.7% to 17.9%.

As virus rates continue to ebb, flow and persist, employers are still seeking to strike a balance. Some jobs can’t be done from home. And there’s still value in the ability to collaborate face-to-face in the workplace.

But experts say there’s no doubt the pandemic has forever changed how — and where — many workers perform their jobs.

“Those rates may drift over time, but the working from home situation is not going away,” said David Drozd, an Omaha demographer. “We’ve proven there’s a lot of work that can be done from home with the technology we have today.”

Census data shows the District of Columbia, home to myriad offices of the federal government, has been leading the nation in working from home, with 48.3% of workers there listing their home as their primary workplace in 2021.

Leading work-from-home states included Washington, Maryland, Colorado and Massachusetts, all at about 24% of workers. Iowa’s work-from-home rate in 2021 was 13.4%, more than double the state’s 5.8% rate in 2019.

“The widespread adoption of working from home is a defining feature of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Burrows, a Census Bureau statistician. “The pandemic has very strongly impacted the commuting landscape in the United States.”

So many people are now working from home that census data shows the average one-way commute time nationally dropped by two minutes between 2019 and 2021.

When the United States declared COVID-19 a national emergency in March of 2020, workers quickly found they liked the flexibility. It’s helped create new norms in the workplace, said a recent report from McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm.

A recent McKinsey survey showed 58% of workers nationally are now working from home at least one day a week. And more than a third said they had the option of working from home as many as five days a week.

The McKinsey survey also found that when offered the chance to work from home at least part time, 87% of workers embrace the opportunity.

“What makes these numbers particularly notable is that respondents work in all kinds of jobs, in every part of the country and sector of the economy, including traditionally labeled ‘blue collar’ jobs,” the McKinsey report said.

At a time of a national worker shortage, employers are incentivized to respond to workers’ desires for flexibility.

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab, which employs some 2,400 workers in Omaha, provides employees 90 flexible work location days per year, and they can opt to work with their managers for more.

Schwab spokesman Peter Greenley said the hybrid approach balances workers’ desires for workplace flexibility “with the benefits of in-person interactions to train and learn from one another, build human connections, collaborate and maintain Schwab’s culture.”

Such changes could also impact need and demand for office space.

Mutual of Omaha announced plans earlier this year to build a new corporate headquarters in the heart of downtown Omaha. Though the building could rank with First National’s tower among the tallest in the city, the new building’s square footage would be significantly below that of Mutual’s current midtown campus.

While nearly all 4,000 of Mutual’s Omaha employees would be based downtown, company officials have said with flexible work schedules, perhaps only two-thirds would be in the office on any given day.

First National’s Bunnell said the company has been taking the opportunity over the past two years to transform its workplaces, including adding more on-site amenities and spaces to foster innovation.

At the time the pandemic arrived, First National had barely 100 employees working from home. Today, its 3,000-person metro area workforce combines a mix of those back in the office full time, those working from home and those splitting time on a hybrid basis.

“People tried it, felt it was efficient, and continue to value it,” Bunnell said of working from home. “When you can take things like the commute out of there and be as productive, it’s a win-win for them.”