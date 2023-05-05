Before the official business of Saturday's annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, the weekend kicked off with a shopping extravaganza at the CHI Health Center on Friday.

While many said seeing Warren Buffett in person is their favorite part of the weekend, many shareholders were also enthusiastic about getting to shop for products from Berkshire Hathaway's multitude of brands — at a discount.

Shoppers browsed deals on home goods, apparel and more from vendors including Nebraska Furniture Mart, Oriental Trading, Borsheims, See's Candies, Justin Boots, Brooks and Fruit of the Loom. Many also stopped to grab a Dilly Bar at the Dairy Queen stand or pose in front of several Buffett-themed photo ops.

Many shareholders traveled from across the country and even internationally to attend, but locals also attended.

Harvey and Judy Ferris of Missouri Valley, Iowa, said they enjoyed getting to browse products from different Berkshire Hathaway subsidiaries at the vendor event.

"It's amazing how much stuff they own," Harvey said.

Jeff and Randalyn Merriam of Minneapolis said they've been attending Berkshire Hathaway weekend since 2012. They said they're most excited to see Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger in person at Saturday's meeting, but the shopping was also a plus, as they picked up some new pairs of shoes from the Brooks stand.

"It's energizing to see them in person," Jeff said. "And seeing what they have to say about where the company's at."

Jay Suh and Ji-In Jung, college students from Palo Alto, California and Milwaukee, said they were pleasantly surprised by the atmosphere of Friday's event and the plethora of vendors.

"It kind of feels like Disney World," Suh said.

Some attendees joked that they could tell who were Class A shareholders and who were Class B shareholders. The current price of a Class A share of the company is around $491,000 while a Class B share costs a relatively affordable $324.

Linus Tan of Orange County, California, said his family has invested in Berkshire Hathaway since the 1990s and he appreciates Buffett and Munger's philosophy when it comes to investing.

Because the company's stock price has risen steadily over the years, Tan said he's heard enthusiasts compare buying shares in Berkshire Hathaway to a savings account.

"In the long haul, they're just growing their wealth with Warren Buffett," he said.

Many first-time attendees from out of town said they've been pleasantly surprised with what Omaha has to offer. Tan said he's staying in a hotel in Aksarben and has enjoyed being somewhere that isn't as high traffic as in Southern California.

"It's just a very cool place to be," he said.

Photos: 30 images of Warren Buffett through the years Buffett family at home in 1956 Buffett, 1966 Warren Buffett in 1966 043023-owh-liv-reminisce-p4 Buffett in the 1970s Buffett, Blumkin, 1983 Buffett, 1982 Fortune magazine cover Buffett, Munger, 1989 Buffett grabs a Coke Buffett playing bridge, 1990 Warren Buffett and his mother Buffett at Omaha Royals game, 2003 Buffett, 1992 Buffett on TV show Buffett at office, 1993 Buffett throwing out first pitch, 1995 Buffett driving, 1996 Buffett at '98 Texas game Buffett and Gates, 1995 Buffett and Gates, 2004 Winning hand Buffett at Berkshire meeting, 2011 Buffett at his high school alma mater Advantage, Buffett Buffett playing cards, 2016 Buffett at 2017 meeting Buffett at UNO, 2013