Shatel: Remembering the first Husker football champions

Consider: Before that season, the Huskers were No. 1 once under Devaney. They opened the 1965 season at No. 1, then dropped to No. 2 after a 34-14 opening win over TCU.

So nobody in 1970 was predicting a national title. Well, almost nobody.

“Coming out of the spring, I looked around at all the talent and said, ‘We have a hell of a team,’ ” Murtaugh said.

“Fall camp, we show up and there’s all these reporters. They asked me how we’re going to do, and I said, ‘We’re going to beat the crap out of everybody.’

“Well, that got around. (Jerry) Tagge pulled me aside and said, ‘Devaney says to shut up. Everybody’s going to have an X on our backs.’ ”

Murtaugh would find out how correct he was during the second week. A trip to Los Angeles to face No. 3 USC.

The No. 9 Huskers were underdogs but dominated everything but the scoreboard. NU led the game three times but with six turnovers, let the Trojans come back and forge a 21-21 tie.

That was no consolation for Murtaugh, who had one of his best games (14 unassisted tackles, 11 assists) against coach John McKay’s offense. But a prize of sorts would arrive afterward.