She thought her letter jacket was gone for good, but Abe Lincoln grad finds it in Omaha

Sonja Smith’s little brother, Derek, admitted he’s the culprit.
Years ago while cleaning house, he gave his big sister’s varsity letter jacket from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School to a charity. It had Sonja's name embroidered on the front along with the letters AL and pompom in big fuzzy letters on the back.
Saturday, at their 25th class reunion, friend Melanee Day told Sonja she had spotted the jacket weeks ago at the Brass Armadillo in west Omaha.
Sunday, after a short search, it was back where it belonged — at the Smith family home in Council Bluffs.
“That’s a huge store. I’m shocked that I found it,” Sonja Smith said. “It’s like a needle in a haystack.”
Smith said she left behind the jacket, with its pins for pursuits such as cross country and journalism, in 1996 when she headed for college at the University of Northern Iowa. After graduate school at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, she worked as a scientist at the school for another 17 years. She’s now a government liaison in the cannabis industry.
“You forget about all the stuff” when you go to college, Smith said. “You just want to leave all that behind you and start fresh.”
That’s why she wasn’t angry at Derek when she discovered that he had donated it to a local charity sometime between five and eight years ago.
She just wishes she knew how it eventually ended up at the antique mall, with its hundreds of individual booths, many with racks of clothing.
“That would be a good story,” she said. “I think it’s funny I bought it back.”
Her father, Dr. Stephen Smith, encouraged her to look for it. After she, her dad and her mom Lucy crisscrossed the store, they found it listed for $30. Sonja was glad about the price because she thinks it made it harder to sell.
Her dad said he’d pay half the cost. Brass Armadillo staff gave her a small discount and took her picture, thrilled about the reunion.
“I was actually very excited,” Smith said. “I felt very nostalgic and pleased.”
Smith's dad told her that now she has it back, she should wear it. Mom said to keep it for sentimental reasons because you don’t wear those kind of things as an adult.
Sonja said she’ll take it back to Iowa City, and yes, she might even show it off a few times.
“It’s cute how it’s a small world,” she said. “I’m just going to show my friends and tell them a cute story.”
