She thought her letter jacket was gone for good, but Abe Lincoln grad finds it in Omaha

She just wishes she knew how it eventually ended up at the antique mall, with its hundreds of individual booths, many with racks of clothing.

“That would be a good story,” she said. “I think it’s funny I bought it back.”

Her father, Dr. Stephen Smith, encouraged her to look for it. After she, her dad and her mom Lucy crisscrossed the store, they found it listed for $30. Sonja was glad about the price because she thinks it made it harder to sell.

Her dad said he’d pay half the cost. Brass Armadillo staff gave her a small discount and took her picture, thrilled about the reunion.

“I was actually very excited,” Smith said. “I felt very nostalgic and pleased.”

Smith's dad told her that now she has it back, she should wear it. Mom said to keep it for sentimental reasons because you don’t wear those kind of things as an adult.

Sonja said she’ll take it back to Iowa City, and yes, she might even show it off a few times.

“It’s cute how it’s a small world,” she said. “I’m just going to show my friends and tell them a cute story.”

