A 47-year-old Omaha doctor has been identified as the bicyclist who died Sunday after being struck by a motor vehicle just north of Valley.

Dr. Matthew Latacha was pronounced dead at the scene near 252nd Street and Rainwood Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Investigators determined that Latacha and the motor vehicle were both southbound on 252nd Street. The vehicle struck the bicycle from behind and then entered the west ditch.

Deputies and members of the Valley Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the cyclist. The crash remains under investigation.

Latacha was an cardiologist and electrophysiologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic and has been part of the Methodist Health System medical staff since 2009.

Methodist officials said in a statement that members of the health system are "deeply saddened" by Latacha's tragic death, describing him as a talented and compassionate physician. He held multiple leadership roles and championed many new procedures for the health system.

"He was well respected, admired and loved by patients, colleagues and staff," Methodist officials said in their statement. "We know that he has touched the lives of literally thousands of patients through his clinical and surgical practices. Our prayers go out to his wife, Kim, and their children."