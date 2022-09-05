Sheriff's Office suspects dead man found at Nebraska state park is 31-year-old

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has tentatively identified a man found dead at Platte River State Park near Louisville, Nebraska.

Family members found a man believed to be Alan J. Koenig, 31, dead inside a tent Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. He is believed to have been dead for some time.

Sheriff’s deputies had been unable to identify him due to decomposition and no personal identification upon him. Koenig had rented the camp site.

Koenig’s family members came to the camp site to look for him because they were unable to make contact with him and his mother for at least a week. The family members located the mother at her home in Gretna with the assistance of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Koenig’s mother told family members that he had been at the camp site and she hadn’t seen him for four or five days.

At this point, it’s not known if foul play occurred. An autopsy has been requested and the incident is still under investigation.

Platte River State Park is a public recreation area of 453 acres on the southern bluffs of the Platte River two miles west of Louisville. It's situated about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln.