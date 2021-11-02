Sherwood Foundation gives $5 million to Douglas County for juvenile justice programs

The Douglas County Board approved a grant agreement with Susie Buffett’s Sherwood Foundation on Tuesday that provides the county with $5 million over five years for juvenile justice reform programming.

The agreement formalizes a commitment that Sherwood made in 2018 during the tumultuous planning and approval stages for the county’s downtown courthouse annex and juvenile detention center, now under construction.

Sherwood has been involved in funding and shaping the county’s juvenile justice reform efforts for several years. The foundation committed to giving $5 million for programming and $5 million toward the $130 million building complex, provided the county meets a list of conditions. The county had applied to Sherwood for a juvenile justice reform initiative grant.

Under the agreement, the county is to receive $1 million a year for five years beginning in January 2022. The county must provide interim reports to Sherwood each December.

The County Board voted 6-0 Tuesday to accept the $5 million for programs and approve the grant agreement. There was no discussion.