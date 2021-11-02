Sherwood Foundation gives $5 million to Douglas County for juvenile justice programs

The Douglas County Board approved a grant agreement with Susie Buffett’s Sherwood Foundation on Tuesday that provides the county with $5 million over five years for juvenile justice reform programming.
The agreement formalizes a commitment that Sherwood made in 2018 during the tumultuous planning and approval stages for the county’s downtown courthouse annex and juvenile detention center, now under construction.
Sherwood has been involved in funding and shaping the county’s juvenile justice reform efforts for several years. The foundation committed to giving $5 million for programming and $5 million toward the $130 million building complex, provided the county meets a list of conditions. The county had applied to Sherwood for a juvenile justice reform initiative grant.
Under the agreement, the county is to receive $1 million a year for five years beginning in January 2022. The county must provide interim reports to Sherwood each December.
The County Board voted 6-0 Tuesday to accept the $5 million for programs and approve the grant agreement. There was no discussion.
The agreement does not specify which programs will be supported by the money. That’s still to be decided, said Vice Chair Chris Rodgers, a leader in the county’s juvenile justice reform efforts. He said one likely candidate for the Sherwood funding is continuing a behavioral health care initiative for youths in juvenile detention that the county launched in 2019 with several health care partners.
In the future, family services that help young people stay out of trouble could receive some of the grant funding, Rodgers said. Those services could be housed in family resource centers, the programming for which is under development.
The $5 million Sherwood grant for the building is on track, Rodgers said.
The grant agreement says the programming money is contingent on the county taking 12 actions, many of which are already underway or begun. Those including maintaining and supporting a deputy county administrator for juvenile justice, working to eliminate racial disparities through strategies adopted by the county’s Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, following specific steps to quickly determine diversion eligibility and having dedicated prosecutors and public defenders with specialized training in dealing with juveniles.
The conditions are steps that the county wants to take and that county officials support, Rodgers said.
“There’s nothing new that we didn’t agree in principle to in 2018,” he said. “They put it in writing, but it’s what we talked through and they agreed to, and it’s to a large degree driven by us.”
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH