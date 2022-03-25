 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheryl Crow to headline Memorial Park concert this summer

Singer Sheryl Crow will headline the annual concert and fireworks show in Omaha's Memorial Park this summer. 

The lineup for the show, scheduled for July 22, was announced Friday by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Matt Kalcevich, the city's director of parks and recreation.

The concert and fireworks show is free to the public and family-friendly. Music will kick off early in the evening, with fireworks starting around 10 p.m.

Crow has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide has won nine Grammy Awards. Among her hits are "All I Wanna Do," "If It Makes You Happy" and "Everyday Is a Winding Road."

The Memorial Park concert was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, it was held in August and featured performances by headliner Elvis Costello and The Layabouts as well as Wyclef Jean. 

The concert once again will feature local acts. Local bands and musicians can submit music videos or apply for studio time to create videos. Selected videos will be featured on screens during the day and between sets. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

