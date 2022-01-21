'Shine the Light on Hunger' campaign in Omaha area far exceeds goal

The annual "Shine the Light on Hunger" campaign raised enough over the holiday season to provide more than 9.1 million meals, officials announced Friday.

It far surpasses the campaign's goal of 2 million meals.

The campaign, sponsored by Conagra Brands, is part of the city's annual Holiday Lights Festival.

The effort was "an overwhelming success," said Rick Hansen, vice president of human resources for Conagra Brands.

Meals generated will go to Food Bank for the Heartland, which serves nearly 600 network partners in Nebraska and western Iowa, including pantries, schools, emergency shelters and meal providers.

“Shine the Light on Hunger is truly a collective effort, and we are always astounded and impressed by the generosity of our Omaha community this time of year," Hansen said.

Several community partners participated in collection efforts, including Baker's Supermarkets, the Durham Museum, Holland Performing Arts Center, Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha Children's Museum, Omaha Community Playhouse, Omaha Symphony, Orpheum Theater and Opera Omaha.